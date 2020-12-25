North MCD imposes over Rs 25 lakh fine on polluters in December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has imposed over Rs 25 lakh as fines on 336 polluters this month. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash informed that the civic body is regularly taking stern action to curb the air pollution in the area. Till December 23 this month, the municipal body has challaned 336 polluters for Rs 25.90 lakh.

Out of these, 198 challans worth Rs 9.8 lakh for illegal dumping and burning of garbage and plastic waste were issued after 4,443 sites. Two challans amounting to Rs 20,000 were issued for C&D activities (illegal dumping) after inspecting 508 sites and 136 challans were issued for Rs 15.90 lakh for dust control violations at construction sites after inspecting 1,253 sites in December so far.

According to the mayor, North MCD has deployed 48 teams to patrol and check violations in respect of biomass burning, C&D waste dumping, etc. 18 mechanical road sweepers have covered 12,668 km and water sprinklers covered 5,183.65 km during the period to suppress dust. Some of the sensitive areas were even covered twice by sprinkling water where there was more dust.

4,640.16 sq mtr area of road was patched by repairing potholes and 3,408.1 sq mtr area is proposed to be patched. North MCD lifted 1,12,623.235 metric tons of garbage waste, 7,743.176 MT of plastic waste and 56,805.165 MT of construction waste in this period.

He added that the civic body has turned 812.5 sq mtr of area green with 15,023 saplings planted during the period. To check the polluting and unauthorised industries, 132 teams have been deployed which observed violations at 8 places and show cause notices were issued to 10. 183 prosecutions were launched for different violations in the last 23 days.