STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

20-year-old gets heart from brain-dead teen

This was the third heart transplant at the AIIMS this year. The other two were conducted in mid-february and early march, before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. 

Published: 26th December 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, Surgery, Medical Bill

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A youth suffering from a rare cardiac anomaly got a new lease of life at the AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday after the heart of a 17-year-old brain-dead girl in Vadodara was flown to the national capital and transplanted in him.

This was the third heart transplant at the AIIMS this year. The other two were conducted in mid-February and early March, before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. The 20-year-old youth, a resident of West Delhi, suffered from congenital heart defect, a condition known as Ebstein’s anomaly. Because of this, his heart had become very weak and its right section was not able to pump blood. He had been visiting AIIMS for almost four years for treatment. “In the last six months, his condition deteriorated. He had become very sick and bed-ridden and urgently needed a heart transplant,” Dr Milind Hote, a professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, said. “We received information from National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation about the availability of a donor heart from Gujarat,” Dr Hote said.

An AIIMS team went to Vadodara on Thursday morning, retrieved the heart and flew back to Delhi by afternoon. It was then transplanted in the youth following a nearly seven-hour-long surgery. The Delhi Police on created an 18-km-long green corridor for the ambulance carrying the heart from the city airport to the AIIMS. It took just 12 minutes to transport the heart from Terminal two of the airport to the hospital. “The youth is admitted in the ICU after the surgery, and his condition is stable,” Dr Hote said.

“The entire exercise was coordinated by the Organ Retrieval Banking Organization, AIIMS. The Indigo team and the Delhi police acted promptly and extended their full support to ensure the harvested heart reached from the donor hospital to AIIMS within a short time,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS COVID 19
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp