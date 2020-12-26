STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi records 655 fresh cases, positivity rate 0.98 per cent

The 655 fresh cases came out of the 67,115 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,138 RT-PCR tests and 26,977 rapid antigen tests.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:22 PM

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 more fatalities due to the disease on Saturday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said.

The case tally mounted to over 6.22 lakh in the city and the death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 10,437, they said, adding that over 67,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday.

From December 21-23, the count of daily cases was below the 1,000-mark in the city.

On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17, 939 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 871 on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: 2,854 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 60 deaths

However, 1,063 cases were reported on Thursday.

The number again dropped to 758 on Friday.

The 655 fresh cases came out of the 67,115 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,138 RT-PCR tests and 26,977 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 COVID-19 cases.

The city had reported 652 coronavirus cases on August 16.

The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,921 on Saturday from 7,267 on Friday.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,22,094 in Delhi.

