STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Covid-19 count lowest since August

Delhi recorded 758 fresh Covid- 19 cases on Friday, the lowest in over four months.

Published: 26th December 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 758 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the lowest in over four months. The positivity rate also dipped further to 0.88 per cent, lowest in eight months while 30 fatalities have been registered. This week, the daily case count has remained below the 1,000-mark, barring Thursday where a minor surge in cases (1,063) was registered.

On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; on Tuesday 939 cases were reported and 871 on Wednesday. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16. Earlier this week, the positivity rate also went down to 0.99 per cent for the first time since the daily bulletin has been issued by health department.

The decline in cases has come as a big relief as experts had warned about a possible surge in cases around the year-end because of Christmas-New Year festivities if there was laxity in following the norms. Also, the Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing, with over 85,000 tests being conducted on Thursday, as per the health bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp