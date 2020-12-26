Delhi Covid-19 count lowest since August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 758 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the lowest in over four months. The positivity rate also dipped further to 0.88 per cent, lowest in eight months while 30 fatalities have been registered. This week, the daily case count has remained below the 1,000-mark, barring Thursday where a minor surge in cases (1,063) was registered.

On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; on Tuesday 939 cases were reported and 871 on Wednesday. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16. Earlier this week, the positivity rate also went down to 0.99 per cent for the first time since the daily bulletin has been issued by health department.

The decline in cases has come as a big relief as experts had warned about a possible surge in cases around the year-end because of Christmas-New Year festivities if there was laxity in following the norms. Also, the Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing, with over 85,000 tests being conducted on Thursday, as per the health bulletin.