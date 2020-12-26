STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CP instructs police to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets during peak hours

The setting up of barricades on roads by the police for the purpose of checking at times, results in huge traffic jams.

Published: 26th December 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles.

According to an official order dated December 25, the setting up of barricades on roads by the police for the purpose of checking at times, results in huge traffic jams.

This causes inconvenience to commuters and even hampers the movement of emergency vehicles.

"In the interest of public at large, it is desired that putting of non-permanent police pickets, with barricades, during peak hours should be avoided, unless under specific instructions from senior officers," the order from office of the Commissioner of Police stated.

"Whenever such pickets are under operation and the police officials on picket duty observe that their checking has caused a traffic jam, then, in such a situation the picket should be immediately loosened to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Generally speaking the jam should not exceed 6-7 metres," it further stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi CP Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp