Temperature dips below 5 degree Celsius for third straight day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to witness cold and foggy weather on Friday as the minimum temperature remained below five degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The city is expected to witness cold wave conditions on Saturday as well. However, the temperatures will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. Moderate fog is likely during this period.

Cold wave conditions will return December 29 onwards, according to the weather department. The IMD declared cold wave conditions for the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal.

Meanwhile, “Moderate” fog reduced visibility to 201 metres in several areas according to the Safdarjung Observatory.

“Shallow” fog was recorded in the Palam area, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said. According to the weather department, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres.

