The 69-year-old amma of 'Mann ka Tilak' old age home in Delhi

By Express News Service

The 69-year-old Rukmanni amma hailing from Faridabad, Delhi, now resides at Wishes and Blessings’s old age home Mann Ka Tilak in the Capital. As most of the senior citizens have it, she was brought to the centre by her son, informs Rashmi Chauhan, Programme Head. Chauhan says, “Facing immense financial problems at the time, her younger son who was looking after her, told her he could no longer afford to take care of her. In the summer of 2018, Rukmanni’s world was turned upside down overnight, as she was dropped off at the old age home.”

The team at the aged home was determined to give Rukmanni love and dignity, and became the family she needed. “Under counselling, Rukmanni blossomed. Fondly called ‘Amma’ by the team, Rukmanni was slowly able to forget her traumatic and horrifying memories of the past, and was able to build a new life for herself, one where she would not have to beg to receive scraps of love.”

Mohd. Junaid, Programme Officer informs The Morning Standard that at Mann ka Tilak, Rukmanni receives all amenities completely free of cost. “In the morning, she joins the other residents in prayer after which the group engages in yoga and light exercise. Breakfast is served at 10:00 am, after which she spends the day cultivating the kitchen garden and playing games with the caretaker’s children.

After lunch, Rukmanni retires for an afternoon nap and wakes up for tea. Evening tea is accompanied with some group activities that help further cement the bond between the uncles and the aunties, and the team members as well,” he says. Despite her troubles if you ever visit the home you will always see her smiling and welcoming you with a warmest hug.

“She makes sure to make you feel as comfortable as possible and will enquire about how you have been doing and how your family is. She is healthy and hearty, and no longer stick-thin. At the centre, she has found a family that loves her unconditionally, and while she still hopes that her sons visit her, it is no longer something that she lives for,” he adds.