STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two more UK-returned persons test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, total 21

The two persons, residents of the city, had returned from the United Kingdom (UK) between November 25 and December 21.

Published: 26th December 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday.

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two more persons who recently returned to Delhi from the UK, where a super-spreader strain of the coronavirus has been reported, were found to be COVID positive during a door-to-door contact-tracing and testing exercise, officials said on Saturday.

With this, the number of people testing positive for the disease after returning from the UK has gone up to 21 in the national capital.

All of them returned from the UK after November 25.

The two persons, residents of the city, had returned from the United Kingdom (UK) between November 25 and December 21 and had tested negative in the RTPCR test conducted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, a senior Delhi government officer said.

ALSO READ: 16 UK returnees test positive for coronavirus since screening began in Maharashtra

"Both later tested positive during the door-to-door contact-tracing drive and have been admitted to the separate ward set up at the LNJP hospital.

Now, genome-testing will be conducted on them to ascertain whether they have been infected with the mutated strain in the UK or the one prevalent locally," he added.

Eleven of the 21 persons had tested positive at the airport, whereas the remaining 10 cases were detected during the ongoing contact-tracing and testing exercise being conducted by district-level teams, officials said.

The genome test reports of the latest cases are expected to be available by Monday, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uk return coronavirus new covid strain Delhi
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp