Debate if you can: CM Kejriwal dares NDA ministers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the second time this month, and since the farmers converged on Delhi borders to sit in protest against the three farm legislations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singhu on Sunday and made an appeal to the Centre “with folded hands” to repeal the contentious laws.

Accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal struck an emotional chord as he batted for the farmers, saying they were protesting for their survival. “More than 40 people have lost their lives here… I want to appeal to the central government with folded hands to repeal these farm laws. These are our people, our brothers, sisters, mothers and elders...

Listen to them, and end their struggle here. How many lives will you take?” Kejriwal said while addressing the farmers after attending the ‘Safar-e-Shahadat’ Kirtan organised by the Punjabi Academy of the Delhi government at Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial. Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener, claimed the new laws will enable the corporates to establish their stranglehold on the agri sector.

“The farmers who are sitting on the borders today with their elders and children are sitting here for their survival. If the big companies take over farming, the farmers will be left with nothing,” he said. Launching a broadside against BJP leaders and central ministers, the Delhi CM said “big leaders, ministers and chief ministers” have been speaking in support of these laws.

“I heard all their speeches, but I have not heard even a single leader talking about how these farm laws benefit farmers. I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how dangerous these laws are.” Seeking to corner the Centre on how the new laws will benefit the farmers, Kejriwal said, “Instead of telling the benefits, they are justifying that these laws will bring no harm to the farmers.

Who will benefit then?” He claimed the only benefit the Centre lists is that the farmers will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country outside of mandis. But, he claimed, crops are being sold at less than half of the MSP in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where there are no mandis.