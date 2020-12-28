Lawyer dies by sucide at farmers protest site, note asking govt to listen to people's voice found

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to reach out to the agitating farmers, most of them from Punjab, on Sunday by invoking the sacrifices made by revered Sikh personalities while the farmers clanged thaalis (plates) during his Mann ki Baat as part of their protest against the agri laws.

In a tragic turn of events, a lawyer from Punjab allegedly committed suicide and left a note asking the government to listen to the people’s voice. The PM, in his monthly radio address, said the sacrifices made by Guru Teg Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh and his sons and Mata Gujri helped protect the country’s culture. “We pay tributes to the brave Chaar Sahibzaade, we remember Mata Gujri, we recall the greatness of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

We remain indebted to these greats for their sacrifices and their spirit of compassion,” he said. While the PM’s address was being broadcast, the farmers at Singhu, Tekri and Ghazipur borders beat utensils, an idea the PM had floated in the initial days of coronavirus-mandated lockdown as a mark of gratitude to the Covid warriors. At many places across Punjab, Haryana and other states, people from other sections of society joined the thaali banging protest in solidarity with the farmers.

Last week, farmer leaders had appealed to people to beat utensils during Modi’s radio address saying they were tired of listening to his Mann Ki Baat and it’s time he listened to them instead. At the protest site at Tikri border with Haryana, Amarjit Singh from Punjab’s Fazilka district consumed poison and was taken to the PGIMS in Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a purported suicide note, Singh said he was sacrificing his life in support of the farmers’ agitation so that the government was compelled to listen to the voice of the people. He wrote that the common people like farmers and labourers were feeling “defrauded” due to the “black” laws. The police said the authenticity of the suicide note, dated December 18, was being verified. Singh is the third person to have committed suicide in support of the protesting farmers.

