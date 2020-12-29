2000 healthcare workers at AIIMS infected: RTI

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 2,000 healthcare workers including faculty, resident doctors, nursing staffs, hospital attendants and lab associates have been infected by the coronavirus at the AIIMS since March till middle of December, revealed an Right To Information (RTI), filed by the this reporter

According to the RTI, a total of 4,116 individuals between March and December were found be infected by Covid-19. Of these, 2, 217 were the dependents of staff, which means family members of those who are employed at the premier central government-run healthcare facility.

Responding to a RTI query, it stated that amongst the workers of AIIMS, the nursing staff are the highest in terms of count who got infected. Out of approximate 5,000 nurses, 615 infected with the virus. Followed by 331 hospital attendants and then 197 resident doctors.The virus also infected 162 security guards, 139 sanitation staff, 137 medical lab technology associates, 122 data entry operators.

The virus did not even spare the faculty members as well — 69 of them tested positive of the virus. 13 patient care coordinators, 6 patient care managers, 27 RT Technicians, 09 X-ray technicians and 72 OT Technicians were also infected.

Earlier in May, the hospital administration had claimed that more than 95% of the staff who tested positive did not have any trace of transmission from the patient care activities based on detailed evaluation by the Contact Tracing Team. And that a large majority came from containment zones.

Many healthcare workers have also succumbed to the virus in the course of time. “The toll that dependents have paid due to the AIIMS’ decision not to provide adequate lodging facilities like other Delhi hospitals is obvious for everyone to see.”

“As it is evident now that Covid has long-term effects even after recovery, it is important that AIIMS and other hospitals should take care of staff and their dependents for these complications, screen proactively for mental health and physical health,” said Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, a former senior AIIMS resident doctor who left the institute in November.