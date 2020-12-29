STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

As public shy away, nursing staff pitch in for vaccine trials 

However, by mid of December, the institute was falling short of around 1500 volunteers.

Published: 29th December 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kanishk, a nursing staff at AIIMS, takes Covaxin shot | Express

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nursing staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has taken up the initiative to participate in the trial round of the third phase of Covaxin which is currently underway at the facility.

“People are quite skeptical of taking the vaccine, they are afraid to take the risk. No one is showing the interest to take voluntary participation in the process. We got a message that AIIMS is looking for people to come ahead in the third phase. And this time, the staff were allowed to participate in the process which was not there in the first and second phase,” said Kanishk Yadav, nursing staff.
Kanishk along with three more staff on Monday took the first dose of the indigenous vaccine developed by

Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. A month ago, AIIMS began the third phase trial of this vaccine with Dr M V Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre at the premier institute, and three other volunteers receiving the first dose.

However, by mid of December, the institute was falling short of around 1500 volunteers. The administration claimed that till then around 200 people had volunteered while majority are unwilling to participate in the exercise thinking why take part in a trial when a vaccine would be available soon for everybody. Last week AIIMS began advertising seeking volunteers.

“Unless the whole process is complete, how can there be any study on the vaccines...the researchers need to complete the trials. This creates a negative approach and if people hesitate to take vaccines then at the end the government will have to pass orders making it compulsory. I have passed on the message to my colleagues and friends and hoping that around 40-45 people are likely to turn up on Tuesday,” Kanishk noted, who is also Covid warrior and has donated plasma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS nursing staff vaccine test
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp