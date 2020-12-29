Booking process for mandatory number plates, stickers simplified, says company

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The process to book High Security Number Plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers has been simplified to help vehicle owners, with the number of fields to be filled in the application form reduced by half, said the company that manufacturers the HSRP on Monday.

The number of fields that are required to be filled in by customers on the booking portal www.bookmyhsrp.com has been reduced, said the spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems (RSSPL).

Now, once a customer enters the vehicle number the application fetches duly verified data for the vehicle’s class, fuel type, chassis number (VIN Number) and engine number from the Vahan database, as the website has been integrated with it.

“This has cut down the steps from 12 to only six and thus reduced time taken while applying for HSRP and colour-coded sticker,” he said. Also, the customers will now have to enter only the last five digits of the chassis and engine number while booking the HSRP.

In case of any mismatch of data, the customer now has the option to upload the photograph of RC and front and rear number plates (for laser code while booking the colour-coded stickers).

Helpline numbers

General enquiry: 18001200201,

Email: online@bookmyhsrp.com

Dealer point grievance cell: 8929722201, Email: grievance@bookmyhsrp.com

Home delivery grievance

cell: 8929722202,

Email: homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com