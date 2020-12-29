STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Covid ICU beds quota reduced in 33 private hospitals’

The committee was constituted to assess the current position of hospital admissions and discharges and recommend reduction in the number of beds dedicated for coronavirus patients, if required.

Published: 29th December 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 11:39 AM

File Photo | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has decided to reduce to 60 per cent the number of ICU beds reserved for Covid patients in 33 private hospitals in the national capital as was recommended by a De-escalation Committee.

The Delhi government told Justice Subramonium Prasad that the decision was taken on December 27 after a two-member panel, comprising the Director of AIIMS and a Niti Aayog member, endorsed the recommendations of the De-escalation Committee to reduce from 80 to 60 per cent the iCU beds reserved in the 33 private hospitals.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on January 8 after the Delhi government, represented by ASG Sanjay Jain and additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, said that the reservation would be revisited on January 5.The court asked the Delhi government, also represented by advocate Urvi Mohan, to place its decision on record before the next date hearing.

It was hearing a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), represented by advocate Sanyam Khetarpal, which has sought quashing of the Delhi government’s September 12 order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for Covid patients in 33 private hospitals. 

On December 24, the association had opposed the De-escalation Committee’s recommendations and said that in view of the decrease in the per day number of Covid-19 cases, the positivity rate and the large number of vacant ICU beds in government hospitals, the reservation ought to be ended for now.

The committee was constituted to assess the current position of hospital admissions and discharges and recommend reduction in the number of beds dedicated for coronavirus patients, if required. The high court too appeared to be in agreement with the association as it had said that it was ‘inhumane’ to keep thousands of ICU beds reserved in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

With PTI inputs

