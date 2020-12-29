‘Damaged sewer line to be fixed in three months’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday assured the residents of Todapur village that the damaged sewer line in their area will be replaced within 90 days.

On a weekly visit to Rajinder Nagar constituency, he spoke to the residents of the village about the problems they had been facing. Chadha represents the constituency in Delhi Assembly.

“Proper treatment of sewage can only happen if there’s a functioning sewer line in every house. I assure Todapur residents that all and any of their problems with respect to the sewer line will be over in 90 days,” he said.

Chadha said, the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation has allocated a lump sum amount for the immediate redressal of the issue.

