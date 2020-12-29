STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi prepared to face new COVID strain: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. 

Published: 29th December 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during the distribution of mid-day meal dry kit at a government school. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the city''s residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus.

“Delhi has witnessed three waves of coronavirus and the third wave was an intense one when cases went up to 8,500 (fresh cases reported daily) but we managed to control it. We are fully prepared to deal with it,” Kejriwal told reporters in response to a question on preparedness for the new strain of COVID-19 that first emerged in the UK a few days ago.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in seven months (on May 26, 412 fresh cases were reported), and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, according to the Health Department's data.

The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday. 

