Despite low finance, Kejriwal government will work on water supply project: Raghav Chadha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the government exchequer running low, Delhi Jal Board is going ahead with the 24-hour water supply project of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB, vice-chairman, Raghav Chadha said on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said that Delhi cannot afford malfunctioning sewerage system. “It has been the priority of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that people of Delhi have 24*7 access to water, and connection to a clean functional sewage system. At a time when governments don’t have enough money and are crippled for funds, the Delhi government has allocated a lump sum amount for the immediate redressal and replacement of the sewer line” said Chadha.

“Proper treatment of generated sewage can only happen if there’s a functioning sewerage line in each house,” Chadha added. Currently the sewerage system has not been able to cover many unauthourised colonies of the national capital. There are mainly two reasons for the haphazard development in these areas which has left no room for proper laying down on sewer lines.Also, residents of more than 1,000 colonies do not take sewer connections willingly, which is not only a big public health worry but also cause damage to the Yamuna river on which Delhi’s 70 percent of drinking water supply is dependent, he added.

While taking a round of his constituency, Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker, met with the residents to understand the problems they had been facing because of the damaged sewer line.“Delhi is the national capital. We can’t afford to have continuous malfunctioning or damaged sewer lines. Every constituency must have a functional sewerage system for collection, pumping, treatment and disposal of domestic effluents to check environmental pollution” said Chadha.