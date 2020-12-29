STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Despite low finance, Kejriwal government will work on water supply project: Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said that Delhi cannot afford malfunctioning sewerage system. 

Published: 29th December 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the government exchequer running low, Delhi Jal Board is going ahead with the 24-hour water supply project of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DJB, vice-chairman, Raghav Chadha said on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said that Delhi cannot afford malfunctioning sewerage system. “It has been the priority of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that people of Delhi have 24*7 access to water, and connection to a clean functional sewage system. At a time when governments don’t have enough money and are crippled for funds, the Delhi government has allocated a lump sum amount for the immediate redressal and replacement of the sewer line” said Chadha.

“Proper treatment of generated sewage can only happen if there’s a functioning sewerage line in each house,” Chadha added. Currently the sewerage system has not been able to cover many unauthourised colonies of the national capital. There are mainly two reasons for the haphazard development in these areas which has left no room for proper laying down on sewer lines.Also, residents of more than 1,000 colonies do not take sewer connections willingly, which is not only a big public health worry but also cause damage to the Yamuna river on which Delhi’s 70 percent of drinking water supply is dependent, he added.

While taking a round of his constituency, Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker, met with the residents to understand the problems they had been facing because of the damaged sewer line.“Delhi is the national capital. We can’t afford to have continuous malfunctioning or damaged sewer lines. Every constituency must have a functional sewerage system for collection, pumping, treatment and disposal of domestic effluents to check environmental pollution” said Chadha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha water supply project
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp