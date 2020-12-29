STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driverless train a big developmental step, says Kejriwal

India’s first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line following its launch by PM Narendra Modi on Monday | PARVEEN negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi is taking big developmental steps like the driverless train launched by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever driverless Metro operations and also launched the expansion of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to the Airport Express Line via video conference. Kejriwal was also present at the virtual event.

“Congratulations Delhiites! From today, the first automated driverless train service of Delhi Metro has become operationalized. Today, your ‘Delhi Metro’ has joined a league of select cities in the world. Our Delhi is developing fast,” he tweeted in Hindi on Monday. Kejriwal also hailed the expansion of NCMC and retweeted a post by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who has written that the AAP government was the first to envision a common mobility card for bus and Metro services. 

“When we launched ONE Common Mobility Card in 2018, CM Kejriwal had envisioned Delhi to set a leading example for the rest of India. Today, I congratulate all on this milestone of the launch of National Common Mobility Card by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Gahlot. The Delhi government, which has often in the past been at loggerheads with the Centre over DMRC, had issued launched ONE card to improve the experience of public transport users in the city.

“The National Common Mobility Card service enables passengers travelling on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line to use their RuPay debit card for seamless travel. The same card can also be used for shopping, banking transactions etc. across the country. DMRC will be able to accept transactions from 23 banks through the RuPay debit card issued by them,” said DMRC in a statement.

