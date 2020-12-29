STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travellers to get info on crowd rush at IGI Airport

The operator has put PTS display screens at various points of Terminal 3 including the check-in hall, arrival pier junction.

Mumbai airport, coronavirus lockdown

Image of passengers at an airport used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 has set up a new passenger tracking system that will assist in handling the flow of people, cut down waiting down and ensure physical distancing. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the IGI Airport, has informed that it is introducing a new system that will alert passengers about crowd rush inside or outside terminal buildings so that it saves time for public and trips to the airport can be better planned.

Given that flight operations are presently less than pre-Covid levels, only Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport are managing aircraft movement.“The Xovis passenger tracking system (PTS), a queue management system, displays live waiting time, taken at various processes like check-in, security check etc. on screens put up at various places,” said DIAL in a statement.

In the passenger tracking system, passengers are counted and tracked anonymously using the ceiling-mounted sensors. The PTS receives data streams from the sensors and provides the airport operator with valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, process times and passenger throughput.“The KPIs are visualised on an intuitive dashboard, enabling airports to quickly identify crowded areas and bottlenecks,” the statement added.

The operator has put PTS display screens at various points of Terminal 3 including the check-in hall, arrival pier junction.DIAL has also installed sensors at all eight departure entry gates of Terminal 3, all check-in rows, domestic and international security check areas, emigrations in Departure level, while in arrival level, sensors have been installed at Immigrations area for Indian and foreign passport holders, domestic-to-international transfer area of the Delhi airport.

Measures taken
Since resumption of flight operations in May, Delhi airport has implemented several measures, like deep cleaning of passenger touch points and terminal, installation of UV tunnel for baggage sanitisation

