Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment reunite

By Express News Service

After the Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment are reuniting for Anu’s new film. A murder mystery, the upcoming film is in the final stages of screenplay. Principal photography is expected to begin in April-May 2021.

Anu shared, “I am happy that Abundantia Entertainment is the home to my new film as well. I had a great time telling Shakuntala Devi’s story with Vikram (Malhotra) and the team led by Shikhaa (Sharma). Their passion for telling compelling stories and commitment to a director’s vision are rare to find.

We have a very different story coming up this time round and I hope we receive the same love from the audience as we did for our first collaboration together.” Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said, “Anu has a unique storytelling style and her stories are underpinned with strong women characters that fit in well with Abundantia’s vision of telling impactful stories.

I’m confident that together, Anu and Abundantia will delight the audience yet again.” Shikhaa Sharma, Sr. Vice-President and Head Creative & Development, Abundantia Entertainment added, “Anu’s infectious energy is inspiring.”