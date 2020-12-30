STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCW rescues former Congress minister Rajkumar Chauhan's ‘captive’ daughter

The woman wrote a letter to the Delhi government seeking help and requested the authorities to rescue her from her paternal residence. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday night rescued the daughter of former Congress minister Rajkumar Chauhan from his residence in Paschim Vihar after it received a complainant that she was being beaten up by her father and brother.

Chauhan was a four-term MLA during the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi. The woman wrote a letter to the Delhi government seeking help and requested the authorities to rescue her from her paternal residence. 

“The complainant wrote that she is being held captive and is often mercilessly beaten up by her father and brother. Taking cognisance of the matter, the DCW constituted a team and visited the given address along with Delhi Police,” the DCW said in a statement.

The complainant informed the DCW that she had got married in 1999, but for the last 10 years she has been living at her parent’s house in Delhi due to differences with her husband.

The woman, in her statement, said she doesn’t want to live with her parents anymore and wants action to be taken against them. 

She has alleged that her husband has married again, but her father doesn’t want the divorce case to be settled.

She said due to family prestige issue, her family was not allowing her to start a new life, and also alleged that her father had illegally confined her in his house, did not allow her to go out.

The complainant has two daughters from the marriage and a divorce case is pending in a Chandigarh court for many years.

According to the DCW, the allegations were also confirmed by the woman’s younger daughter.

The joint team of DCW and Delhi Police rescued the woman and took her to Paschim Vihar West police station.

