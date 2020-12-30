Delhi gang targeting senior citizens at ATMs busted, two arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two members of a gang which targeted those ATM booths in Dwarka area where senior citizens or women came and fraudulently noted down their passwords and PIN numbers, and sometimes also exchanged their cards, while engaging them in conversation, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when a complainant told the police that two persons were already inside the ATM in Dwarka Sector 8, and fraudulently induced him to use another ATM machine where they were standing, saying that the other machine is not working.

As he was coming back to his car, he received an SMS alert about withdrawal of Rs 20,000 and immediately rushed towards the ATM and saw the two moving swiftly out of it. He tried to stop them but they started running.

However, he managed to catch one of them while the other ran away.