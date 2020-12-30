Delhi-NCR’s air quality recorded in ‘poor’ category

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “poor” category on Tuesday morning. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 237 at 9 am, while the 24-hour average was 253 on Monday, 396 on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 357 on Friday, 423 on Thursday and 433 on Wednesday.

The average air quality remained “poor” in the NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon for a second day in a row, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the AQI maintained by the CPCB.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.