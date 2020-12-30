Home away from Home

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Located at Aerocity, Hyatt Delhi Residences provides access to both New Delhi and Gurugram.

Hyatt Delhi Residences Townhouse Living Room, New Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Just before Christmas, Hyatt announced the launch of Hyatt Delhi Residences in New Delhi. With a luxury experience curated for discerning travellers, Hyatt Delhi Residences include 124 apartments, divided into 70 one-bedroom, 42 two-bedroom and 6 three-bedroom apartments, and 2 two-bedroom and 4 three-bedroom duplex townhouses.

The 124 apartments and townhouses are fully-serviced, fitted with elegant wooden flooring, practical kitchen and bathroom amenities and walk-in wardrobes, and provide views of the runway, the pool and lush green lawns.

  Guests can also enjoy artisanal dishes at AnnaMaya – a 24/7 European Food Hall, eclectic gin-based cocktails at Juniper Bar, the best of modern Cantonese food at The Hong Kong Club, and the bespoke eatery Soul Pantry which serves nutritional flatbreads and locally sourced grains. Madhav Seghal, General Manager said, “ Guests can enjoy the right blend of comfort and luxury at Hyatt Delhi Residences while making a lifetime of memories.”

 
 

