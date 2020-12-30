Madame Tussauds shuts in CP, hunts for another location

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Madame Tussauds, the museum of wax statues at Connaught Place in Delhi, has been shut, the company said, adding that it will reopen the museum at another location in Delhi- NCR. It was closed in the month of March after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Madame Tussauds is operated by a UK-based company called Merlin Entertainments.

The company said it is looking for a cleaner, less congested site for re-opening Madame Tussauds where people could visit unperturbed, without any concerns about the coronavirus infection. Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India Private Limited said: “We are looking for a second location in Delhi NCR for Madame Tussauds.”

Will the company consider another site other than Delhi NCR? Anshul said: “Yes, but it must be within India.” The Madame Tussauds at Regal Building in Connaught Place housed life-like wax statues of 50 famous personalities that were a big attraction with lovers of cinema and popular culture.

These included Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, pop icon Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Virat Kohli, among others. “Madame Tussauds has been closed since March. It is a very popular brand in India. The wax statues have been carefully kept at another location in the national capital region itself,” Jain added.