STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Madame Tussauds shuts in CP, hunts for another location

Madame Tussauds, the museum of wax statues at Connaught Place in Delhi, has been shut, the company said, adding that it will reopen the museum at another location in Delhi- NCR.

Published: 30th December 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madame Tussauds at CP housed life-size wax statues of famous personalities | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Madame Tussauds, the museum of wax statues at Connaught Place in Delhi, has been shut, the company said, adding that it will reopen the museum at another location in Delhi- NCR. It was closed in the month of March after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Madame Tussauds is operated by a UK-based company called Merlin Entertainments. 

The company said it is looking for a cleaner, less congested site for re-opening Madame Tussauds where people could visit unperturbed, without any concerns about the coronavirus infection. Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India Private Limited said: “We are looking for a second location in Delhi NCR for Madame Tussauds.”

Will the company consider another site other than Delhi NCR? Anshul said: “Yes, but it must be within India.” The Madame Tussauds at Regal Building in Connaught Place housed life-like wax statues of 50 famous personalities that were a big attraction with lovers of cinema and popular culture.

These included Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, pop icon Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Virat Kohli, among others. “Madame Tussauds has been closed since March. It is a very popular brand in India. The wax statues have been carefully kept at another location in the national capital region itself,” Jain added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp