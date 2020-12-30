Musings on A bus

By Express News Service

Delhi-based author and scholar Bharati Jagannathan has come up with A Spoonful of Curds, a book which brings together a dozen short stories that unfold around Tamilians - both in India and abroad. Depicting a curious, eccentric, world of loveable characters, A Spoonful... is a delight to read.

“Most of these stories were written in the first decade of the century, which doesn’t seem so long ago, but much of it was before Facebook had been imagined!” says Jagannathan, who teaches History at Miranda House, University of Delhi. “I had a long commute to work by bus each day, slept when I could find a seat, and eavesdropped on the conversations around me when I couldn’t.

When co-passengers got off, I would complete their conversations and life-stories in my head. Most works of fiction state that the characters bear no resemblance to anyone living or dead; these stories are peopled by folks like you and me and all those around us,” informs the Fulbright-Nehru scholar.

The book includes a series of curious incidents laden with humour. There is a back and forth topic of an arranged marriage in a house and the eccentric politics of the domestic. There is a depiction of love blossoming for the first time between newlyweds and then there are inspiring journeys of self-discovery.

Prerna Gill, Editor, HarperCollins Publishers India, says, “We are proud to announce the launch of the holiday read for 2020. This beautifully written book includes stories of love, friendship and family ties that go beyond borders of class, religion and nationality, yet settle at the centre of the heart.”

A Spoonful of Curds by Bharati Jagannathan

Publisher: Harper collins

Pages: 264

Price: Rs 399