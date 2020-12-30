Our development model is being appreciated widely: Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the development work done in Delhi is being talked about in the entire country, saying his administration is of aam aadmi (common man) and understands the problems faced by the public.

“Whenever somebody comes to Delhi, they want to meet me and appreciate the works done in Delhi. This is an honest government of a common man. We know which section faces what kind of difficulties... and then we get the work done immediately” said Kejriwal while addressing parents and faculty at a Delhi government school in Mandawali.

For the first time, dry ration kits, consisting of wheat, rice, pulses, and oil were provided to all eligible students from Classes I-VIII of Delhi government schools under the mid-day meal scheme of the Delhi government. The kits will provided every six months, informed the chief minister.

“This is a very difficult phase especially for the children, please take care of them and their nutrition, ensure they attend all online classes. I hope that the vaccine comes soon...” said Kejriwal. The CM is banking heavily on his governance model for the upcoming elections in states.

Recently the party has challenged both the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to debate on education model of their state versus Delhi.

In a wielded attack on Goa administration, where party plans to fight the next assembly elections Kejriwal said, “Recently, some taxi drivers from Goa were in Delhi and wanted to meet me. Yogesh, who was in the group that came from Goa, while appreciating the infrastructure of the schools and hospitals in Delhi, said that the AAP government is the only one to have worked for auto and taxi drivers by transferring Rs 5,000 each to their bank accounts during the pandemic. I was very happy that our works in Delhi had reached Goa as well.”