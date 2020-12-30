Samples of 15 who came to Delhi from UK sent to check new strain of COVID-19    

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus test samples of 15 persons who recently arrived here from the UK and tested positive for Covid-19 have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, sources said on Tuesday.
The results are expected in the next three-four days, they said. The new strain of the virus was recently detected in UK and its presence has been reported in several countries, including in India.
“We have sent samples taken from 15 people who have tested positive after coming from the UK, for genome sequencing to check for the new strain. The results are expected in a couple of days,” a source said.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that six persons who returned to India from the UK have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus.
It said the UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and one in the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.
All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said.
A comprehensive contact-tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.
Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, it said.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on December 23 said that people who had arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced, and tested if anyone is showing slightest of Covid-19-like symptoms.
Delhi recorded 564 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in at least five months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said.
Two more ‘contacts’ test +ve
Two more contacts of people who were found infected with Covid-19 after returning from the UK have tested positive for the disease, officials said on Tuesday.