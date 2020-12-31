STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Centre set to roll out vaccines, Delhi aims to inoculate all HCWs in five days

The capital has 603 cold chain points and 1,000 vaccination sites will be set up at 48 government hospitals, 120 private hospitals, and mohalla clinics.

covid_vaccine

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As India awaits the coronavirus vaccine rollout with bated breath, the national capital is gearing up for ensuing the vaccination drive and aims to inoculate all the healthcare workers (HCWs) in the city within five days, a member of Delhi government’s Covid-19 taskforce said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government will administer the vaccine to 51 lakh people in the first phase. Initially, it will be given to three lakh healthcare workers, six lakh frontline workers, and 42 lakh people either above 50 years of age and below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

“Three lakh healthcare workers will get the vaccine in five days. That is our target. We would like to finish the process as early as possible with proper protocol,” Dr Suneela Garg, a member of the taskforce and an advisor to the ICMR, said.

The capital has 603 cold chain points and 1,000 vaccination sites will be set up at 48 government hospitals, 120 private hospitals, and mohalla clinics.

Dr Suneela said 100 people will be vaccinated at these 1,000 sites every day.

“We should be vaccinating one lakh people every day.”

The AAP government will also increase the vaccination points, as per the requirement.

“Like in LNJP hospital, there are 3,900 healthcare workers. At the rate of 100 people a day, they cannot be covered quickly and hence at such places we will create 4-5 vaccination point so that over 500 people per day can be immunised daily.”

CM Arvind Kejriwal had recently said the manpower and the number of teams that the city requires for the administration of the vaccine, such as officers and workers, have been marked and trained for the task. Each team will have five people.

“We have trained about 3,500 healthcare workers for the vaccination process. The training concluded on Tuesday. As soon as the vaccine reaches the cold storage at the airport, it will be immediately dispersed,” added Dr Garg.

According to the Delhi government, the coronavirus vaccine will only be administered to those people whose registration has been done.

Those people will be contacted via SMS and will be given full information regarding the vaccine rollout.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
For representational purposes
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
