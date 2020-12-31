STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police's security unit gets new building  in Chanakyapuri

The security unit of the Delhi Police is entrusted with the sensitive and important task of providing security to the VIPs, heads of state and delegates from foreign countries who visit the city.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava (L) with other officials at security unit’s new building on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday inaugurated the a new building of the force’s security unit at Bapudham in Chanakyapuri. 

The security unit of the Delhi Police is entrusted with the sensitive and important task of providing security to the president, the vice-president, the prime minister, cabinet ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, among others. 

In addition, this unit is also provides security cover to 500 protected persons categorised by Union Home Ministry and who are residing in Delhi. 

A large number of VIPs, heads of state and delegates from foreign countries who visit Delhi are also protected by this unit, a statement said. 

At the event, Shrivastava proposed the idea of setting up a Delhi Police Housing Corporation to ensure construction and proper maintenance of police colonies and buildings, it said. 

The function was attended by officers of special commissioner of police and joint commissioner of police ranks. 

The new building has two access point. The public entry is from Manas Marg and the officers’ entry gate is at Army Battle Honours Mess side.

The premises is secured by CCTV coverage and latest security gadgets, the statement said.

The building comprises a basement, ground and six floors. It has a covered area of 17205.98 sqm, it said.  

The administration block has officers chambers, office branches, a conference hall and a canteen.

The line block comprises barracks with a capacity of 654 beds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police S N Shrivastava
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp