Farmer protests: Raghav Chadha keeps promise, installs five hotspot devices at Singhu border

NEW DELHI: Aam Admi party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday installed five hotspot devices at the Singhu border, providing internet access to the farmers protesting there against the three new agriculture laws.

Chadha said many more WiFi devices will be installed in the coming days as per the requirement of the protesters.

On Tuesday, Chadha had announced that free WiFi hotspots will be set up at the Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month to oppose the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

Chadha who is also the AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge visited the Singhu border, where protesters include a large number of farmers from the state, and installed five WiFi hotspots and checked their functioning.

“We had asked our farmer brothers for feedback on areas at Singhu with poor mobile reception. Based on their inputs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has installed WiFi hotspots. Each hotspot will cover an area of over 31,000 sq mt,” Chadha told reporters.

“Not only are we ready to install as many WiFi hotspots as required by our farmer brothers, but if similar demands arise from Tikri and other borders, we will install free WiFi hotspots there as well,” he added.

Chadha said access to information is of utmost importance and it’s with this objective that the WiFi hotspots are being put up at the protest site.

Earlier this month, he had visited the Singhu border site and reviewed the arrangements made for farmers.

Youth Congress takes out torchlight march against farm laws

Youth Congress activists on Wednesday took out a torchlight march to protest the Centre’s new farm laws and also cancellation of Parliament’s winter session.

Hundreds of youth Congress activists started a torchlight procession under the leadership of national president Srinivas B V from its office to Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to media, Srinivas said while the whole of India is troubled by the chilling cold, the central government was constantly pushing farmers to death in this cold.

He said the advocates are committing suicides in their support, players are returning medals, politicians are returning their Padma awards, but the PM is bent on proving them illiterate.