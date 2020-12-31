STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I look forward to welcoming our visitors’

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art will reopen to the public in phases; the first phase being from January 5 to February 15.

Published: 31st December 2020

The display at Zarina — A Life in Nine Lives

By Express News Service

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art will reopen to the public in phases; the first phase being from January 5 to February 15. With three visiting slots available everyday between 11:00am to 5:00pm, advance booking for all visitors is imperative. The rules of the pandemic are well in place, so the number of visitors will be restricted. Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson, KNMA, gives us more details:

Kiran Nadar

Tell us about the new shows at both the branches in New Delhi and Noida, each.
For now, we will open our Saket location. This will continue to have shows that were closed due to lockdown, including Zarina — A life in Nine Lives, Line, Beats and Shadows — Ayesha Sultana, Prabhavati Meppayil, Lala Rukh and Sumakshi Singh, Abstracting Nature — Mrinalini Mukherjee and Jayashree Chakravarty and Right to Laziness... No, Strike that! Sidewalking with the Man saying Sorry. This is to offer visitors the opportunity to view these exhibitions, which open for a very short time as the pandemic struck.
 
What are the COVID rules that visitors will have to follow?
We have strict protocols in place, including advance booking, number of people per slot to enable social distancing, registration with contact details, mandatory masks on, temperature screening, hand sanitising stations, use of Aarogya Setu app, and many others. 

How many visitors per slot?
We are limiting it to 12 people.

How did you utilise this time, when the physical spaces were shut?
We took the opportunity to ramp up our digital offering. We conducted workshops, storytelling sessions, conversations with artists, created digital mini series to explore the world of art and its intersections, contests, held virtual exhibitions and virtual tours, to name a few. However, with the reopening of the physical space, I look forward to welcoming our visitors and giving them the opportunity to interact with art in person.
 
 What are your insights on digital programs?
I think digital gives us the opportunity to reach out to newer and different audiences. With the ramping up of our digital offering, we have seen people from all over India, and in some cases even internationally, engage with our activities and programs. However, nothing can replace the unique joy and emotion that comes from viewing and experiencing an artwork in person.

