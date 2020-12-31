STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No gathering allowed in areas like Connaught Place, India Gate during night curfew: Police

The night curfew will be clamped from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, and again from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

Published: 31st December 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

People visit the India Gate at Rajpath, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi

People visit the India Gate at Rajpath, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government on December 31 and January 1 due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain, police said on Thursday.

The night curfew will be clamped from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, and again from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

"Till 11 pm on December 31 and January 1, normal COVID-19 protocols are being followed and gatherings are allowed.

But beyond 11 pm till 6 am on next day, public gathering is not allowed in places like Connaught Place and India Gate," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

"Only the licensed premises have been exempted from this.

They can continue to operate with their licence condition, including half the seating capacity and other COVID-19 protocols," Singhal said.

Police will be deployed in large numbers and action taken against violations, he said, adding people are requested to spend New Year in the comfort of their homes as far as possible.

