Zoological park doubles entry fee, ticket can be booked online

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national zoological park, which will not open for public at least till January 31 as per the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, has doubled the entry fees.

The ticketing facility of online booking has also been started on the website of the Delhi zoo, said its director Ramesh Pandey.

Pandey also said winter drills have intensified at the zoo and paddy straw, heaters, hessian cloth curtains, agronet covers and special food including soups, jaggery and groundnuts were being provided to the animals to keep the cold at bay.

“The zoo would not open for the public at least till January 31. Whenever it opens, people will be able to book tickets online through the newly created website, which has doubled the fee and have special inclusion for foreigners of SAARC countries,” Pandey said.