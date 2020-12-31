STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Zoological park doubles entry fee, ticket can be booked online

The ticketing facility of online booking has also been started on the website of the Delhi zoo, said its director Ramesh Pandey.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays medicine inside Delhi zoo.

A worker sprays medicine inside a zoo. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national zoological park, which will not open for public at least till January 31 as per the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, has doubled the entry fees. 

The ticketing facility of online booking has also been started on the website of the Delhi zoo, said its director Ramesh Pandey.

Pandey also said winter drills have intensified at the zoo and paddy straw, heaters, hessian cloth curtains, agronet covers and special food including soups, jaggery and groundnuts were being provided to the animals to keep the cold at bay.

“The zoo would not open for the public at least till January 31. Whenever it opens, people will be able to book tickets online through the newly created website, which has doubled the fee and have special inclusion for foreigners of SAARC countries,” Pandey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national zoological park Delhi Zoo COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp