Congress, AAP trash BJP’s poll manifesto

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP called BJP’s poll manifesto as another ‘jumla patra’ to will ‘cheat’ the people, while the Congress dubbed it another ‘jhansa patra’.

“The BJP has released another ‘jumla patra’, an order to cheat the people of the city. In the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP has said that it will stop the free subsidies of the AAP government,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

He said the BJP has nothing in the manifesto on electricity. “On water, they said they will end tanker mafia. In fact, they had let it develop.”

The MP also said that 93 per cent people are already getting piped water in Delhi and “they say they will give piped water to all by 2024”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra said that BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Delhi Assembly polls was yet another ‘jhansa patra’ to throw dust into the eyes of the people of Delhi to get their votes.

At an election meeting, Chopra said the promises made by the BJP in its 2014 Lok Sabha manifesto were not fulfilled yet. “The BJP later tried to wriggle out by saying that those were all ‘jumla’ promises, like bringing back black money stashed away in foreign banks and depositing `15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account.”

Chopra said the BJP manifesto promised to provide 10 lakh jobs for the youth of Delhi, though it has woefully failed to fulfil the same.