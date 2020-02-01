Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra suspended from party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former MP Mahabal Mishra has been suspended from the Congress for “anti-party” activities. “Mahabal Mishra, ex-MP, has been suspended from the Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi Assembly election,” party’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said in a statement.A prominent Purvanchali face in the party, Mishra had been campaigning for his son Vinay Mishra, who is contesting as an AAP candidate from Dwarka in the February 8 election, a Congress leader said.