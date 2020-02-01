Man opens fire near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, no casualty reported

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.

ALSO READ: Jamia firing - Would turn Shaheen Bagh to Jallianwala Bagh, said shooter on Facebook

Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal said the man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest.

On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.