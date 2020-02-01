Titan launches limited edition watches in association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission 

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Titan in association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) launched a limited edition of 1,000 watches titled Khadi, to remember the Mahatma on his death anniversary. These watches (divided between him&her) are up for sale only on e-commerce platforms.

MSME, Road Transport and Highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, unveiled the collection with a two-minute video about the brands collaborating, played on an installation of a spinning wheel with an LED screen.

Appreciating the efforts of the KVIC and Titan, Gadkari said, “This collection is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi because khadi and watches were integral to his life. The wheel of time has turned again and people are moving towards organic products. This watch is a blend of tradition and modernity.”

MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Ravi Kant were also present on the occasion.

For the very first time, Titan has used a material like khadi for the dial as well as the strap. Kant said, “Since khadi is handwoven, every watch here is unique because of its distinctive weave and texture. The straps of the watches have a special coating to make them durable without compromising on its texture. Our Eternal Mumbai collection was a tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 and Nebula celebrated the grandeur of the country.”

Gadkari also requested Titan CEO to display the watches at the international airport, to encourage visibility and sales.