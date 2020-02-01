Home Cities Delhi

Titan launches limited edition watches in association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission 

Gadkari also requested Titan CEO to display the watches at the international airport, to encourage visibility and sales.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Titan Khadi

MSME, Road Transport and Highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, unveiled the collection.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Titan in association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) launched a limited edition of 1,000 watches titled Khadi, to remember the Mahatma on his death anniversary. These watches (divided between him&her) are up for sale only on e-commerce platforms.

MSME, Road Transport and Highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, unveiled the collection with a two-minute video about the brands collaborating, played on an installation of a spinning wheel with an LED screen.
Appreciating the efforts of the KVIC and Titan, Gadkari said, “This collection is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi because khadi and watches were integral to his life. The wheel of time has turned again and people are moving towards organic products. This watch is a blend of tradition and modernity.”

MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Ravi Kant were also present on the occasion.

For the very first time, Titan has used a material like khadi for the dial as well as the strap. Kant said, “Since khadi is handwoven, every watch here is unique because of its distinctive weave and texture. The straps of the watches have a special coating to make them durable without compromising on its texture. Our Eternal Mumbai collection was a tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 and Nebula celebrated the grandeur of the country.”

Gadkari also requested Titan CEO to display the watches at the international airport, to encourage visibility and sales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Titan Khadi and Village Industries Commission Nitin Gadkari Khadi watches
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp