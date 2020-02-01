Home Cities Delhi

Visitor and President of India, Ram Nath Kovind maintains silence as turmoil spreads in universities

On Thursday, a man fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters at JMI, injuring one student.

Published: 01st February 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In less than two months, three central universities in the country have witnessed unprecedented violence, but the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor to all central universities in the country, has maintained silence.

Students of Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia have faced attacks by either police or goons in the last 45 days, around the same time that anti-CAA protests began across the country.

On Thursday, a man fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters at JMI, injuring one student. Jamia Milia Islamia Teachers’ Association Secretary Majid Jamil said that it was“surprising that there has been no communication from the President.”

Academic atmosphere is disturbed in these universities. The President of India should intervene immediately so the government feels empathy towards the students,” he said.

On January 5, scores of masked outsiders roughed up students and teachers protesting the hostel-fee hike at JNU. At JMI and AMU, it was the police, which rained lathis on students and tear-gassed them, while also violating the requirement of permission from university authorities to enter the respective campuses.
The silence of the President is telling since he was approached multiple times by JNU teachers since the hostel-fee hike protests began. A day after the January 5 violence on the campus, the members of the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) wrote to him, pleading for his intervention in sorting out the turmoil but there has been no word from the President, JNUTA said.

According to the Central Universities Act, 2009, the President by virtue of being also the Visitor to all central universities, is entitled to direct a probe or inspection into the working of the universities. And in case he or she is not satisfied with the response given by the university, has the power to “order in writing, annul any proceedings of universities, which is not in conformity with the Act, Statutes, or Ordinance”.
The President’s silence evokes curiosity as the educational institutions under attack have a proven record of academic excellence, a fact borne out by their winning annual Visitor’s award several times in the past.
Presenting the awards two days after the JMI incident on December 15, President Kovind failed to mention the turmoil, even as he eulogized the campus as a space for nurturing free expression and ideas.

Awarded yet ignored?
JNU received the Visitor’s award in 2017, while Asad Ullah Khan, an AMU professor got this award jointly with another professor in the category of ‘Research in Biological Sciences’ in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Ram Nath Kovind Aligarh Muslim University Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp