Delhi

Delhi court sends man arrested for firing at Shaheen Bagh to 2-day police custody

On Saturday, Kapil Gujjar had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:41 PM

Kapil Gujjar of Dallupura, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi on Saturday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here sent Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to two-day police custody on Sunday.

Kapil was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

This was the second such incident reported from Shaheen Bagh in a span of three days.

A man had fired from a pistol on a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area on Thursday, injuring a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

