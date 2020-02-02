Home Cities Delhi

Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal hurt when Article 370 was abrogated in J&K: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also termed the Shaheen Bagh protest a 'malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life'.

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a provocative speech at a public meeting in Badarpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned those obstructing the Kanwar Yatra, saying that they will be dealt with police bullets. He also condemned the protesters of Shaheen Bagh whose purpose was “to oppose abrogation of Article 370 and the verdict on Ayodhya”. 

“We do not prevent anyone from celebrating their festival. Everyone should celebrate festivals by abiding by the law. But if someone shoots at Shiv devotees, incites riots, they will be dealt with bullets not words. Devotees do not believe in rioting. We assure safety to the Kanwariyas,” he said, amidst slogans of ‘Yogi, Yogi’, ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro...’
Condemning the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, he said the agitation was “an excuse” and what protesters wanted was to oppose the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the decision to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also said that the protesters were “defaming the country”.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Those who support terrorists in Kashmir staging protest in Shaheen Bagh, says Adityanath

He further said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were pained by the abrogation of 370 which was “in favour of the nation”. Stressing that Kejriwal and AAP leaders were “trying to create anarchy,” in the capital through Shaheen Bagh “by supporting anti-India forces,” he said the people had to decide if they would vote for Kejriwal who was “feeding the protesters at Shaheen Bagh with Biryani,” or BJP that want development of the state. 

Ahead of the elections that are scheduled to be held on February 8, Yogi urged the people in Badarpur Vidhan Sabha to vote for BJP so central government’s schemes including Ayushman Bharat can be implemented in the state.“If BJP comes to power, every poor will have a house. The roads will be broadened,” he said, adding that Yamuna River would also be made “pure and beautiful like Ganga”. 
Taking a dig at Kejriwal, he said that the promise made on the provision of clean drinking water to Delhi residents was not fulfilled while Delhi was “choking due to pollution”. 

Urging people to make BJP win with a majority, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the regularisation of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital and that development would soon follow if BJP is elected  to power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Arvind Kejriwal Shaheen Bagh Delhi polls Adityanath
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp