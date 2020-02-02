Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal hurt when Article 370 was abrogated in J&K: Yogi Adityanath

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a provocative speech at a public meeting in Badarpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned those obstructing the Kanwar Yatra, saying that they will be dealt with police bullets. He also condemned the protesters of Shaheen Bagh whose purpose was “to oppose abrogation of Article 370 and the verdict on Ayodhya”.

“We do not prevent anyone from celebrating their festival. Everyone should celebrate festivals by abiding by the law. But if someone shoots at Shiv devotees, incites riots, they will be dealt with bullets not words. Devotees do not believe in rioting. We assure safety to the Kanwariyas,” he said, amidst slogans of ‘Yogi, Yogi’, ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro...’

Condemning the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, he said the agitation was “an excuse” and what protesters wanted was to oppose the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the decision to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also said that the protesters were “defaming the country”.

He further said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were pained by the abrogation of 370 which was “in favour of the nation”. Stressing that Kejriwal and AAP leaders were “trying to create anarchy,” in the capital through Shaheen Bagh “by supporting anti-India forces,” he said the people had to decide if they would vote for Kejriwal who was “feeding the protesters at Shaheen Bagh with Biryani,” or BJP that want development of the state.

Ahead of the elections that are scheduled to be held on February 8, Yogi urged the people in Badarpur Vidhan Sabha to vote for BJP so central government’s schemes including Ayushman Bharat can be implemented in the state.“If BJP comes to power, every poor will have a house. The roads will be broadened,” he said, adding that Yamuna River would also be made “pure and beautiful like Ganga”.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, he said that the promise made on the provision of clean drinking water to Delhi residents was not fulfilled while Delhi was “choking due to pollution”.

Urging people to make BJP win with a majority, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the regularisation of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital and that development would soon follow if BJP is elected to power.