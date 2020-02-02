Home Cities Delhi

Poll officials, police meet to discuss situation in Shaheen Bagh area

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the country's new citizenship law and the incident had created panic among people.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors made an art in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing anti-CAA protests, local poll officials and police authorities held a meeting to take stock of the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of the elections, officials said on Sunday.

"A meeting was called for Saturday evening at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. But due to a firing incident near the protest site, some of the officers could not join. So, we sat and discussed the situation afterwards," a senior poll official in Okhla constituency said.

A man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh before being taken into custody on Saturday.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the country's new citizenship law and the incident had created panic among people.

Asked if the environment is conducive to hold elections, another senior officer said, "Yes, nothing to worry, authorities are extra vigilant".

"The situation is being assessed across the city on a daily basis," he added.

Saturday's firing incident came two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university in which a student was wounded.

Amid the ongoing protests, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had on Friday visited the area to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the assembly elections, and said there was no obstruction in areas where poll activities will be conducted.

Singh said, police forces and election machinery is on "extra vigil" and assessing the situation all the time across the national capital.

Shaheen Bagh falls in Okhla constituency.

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the national capital and the agitation at Shaheen Bagh, which has been going on for nearly 50 days, has been thrusted by political parties into a poll issue.

Polls for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi are due on February 8 with counting of votes on February 11.

 

Shaheen Bagh Delhi elections 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp