Home Cities Delhi

SC verdict, not polls, gave push to our work: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said his government started taking decisions soon after the verdict, adding that the verdict galvanized the government into more work and announcements.

Published: 02nd February 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Slamming the claims that the Aam Aadmi Party mostly worked towards the end of its tenure with elections in mind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the verdict of the Supreme Court on July 4, 2018, gave his government the real power and a push to speed up the work.

Speaking to IANS, Kejriwal said his government started taking decisions soon after the verdict, adding that the verdict galvanized the government into more work and announcements.

"Look at our work after July 4, which was the real turning point. We started so much work for the unauthorised colonies, there were so many new projects by December 2018. The work stopped for some time because of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections (March-May, 2019). The Supreme Court order was the real push. We worked with so much speed. The files were not stopped and we were free to take decisions," Kejriwal said.

He admitted that the initial 2-2.5 years of the government were not as active as the files used to go to the LG for approval.

On July 4, 2018, the apex court ruled that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor is bound by the "aid and advice" of the Delhi government, bringing powers back to the city government, lack of which had created administrative issues between the two.

On the accusation from the opposition that he made major announcements just months before the elections, the Chief Minister said they were elected to work for the common man and "we did that".

"We were working till the last day, last-minute before the elections were announced."

Over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said the party is against the law. "We voted against it in Parliament. I have been saying this almost daily."

He said AAP wants people to vote for the party on the basis of work. "We want votes for our work on education, health, water and electricity," said the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener.

He said that it is for the police and the Home Ministry to see the law and order issue in Delhi. "Let them handle it," he said.

"It is not that I am not concerned. I spoke to the LG whenever I felt concerned for the law and order," Kejriwal added.

He reiterated that he wants to focus on the work done by the AAP government for the February 8 assembly elections.

The Chief Minister however, admitted that the last mile connectivity in Delhi is still a big challenge.

"The last mile will be a focus in the next term. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. has conducted a study and has redesigned the routes of all the buses. It has also decided where to use small buses, where we need bigger ones. This redesigning will also solve the last mile connectivity to a large extent. The report has come and on the basis of it, a pilot is being implemented in Najafgarh. If it is successful we will implement it in the entire city after being re-elected," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the BJP does not have any face for the CM candidate in Delhi.

"They do not have a CM face, people want to know who will be their leader," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi elections 2020 Delhi elections Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp