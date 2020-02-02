Home Cities Delhi

Shaheen Bagh protest: Locals stage demonstration against closure of Kalindi Kunj road

The protestors, including women, raised slogans like "Jai Shree Ram", "Vande Matram" and "Khali Karao Shaheen Bagh wallo ko".

Published: 02nd February 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shaheen Bagh protests

Protesting against Citizenship Act, women at Shaheen Bagh block the road. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of locals on Sunday staged a demonstration near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, demanding the removal of barricades from the road connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj.

The protesters demanded that the people, who have been sitting on a dharna there for over a month to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, should clear the stretch as the commuters are facing difficulties, police said.

ALSO READ: Shaheen Bagh shooter was 'angry at road blockade' ahead of his cousin's wedding

Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, are at the spot monitoring the situation to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

The officers are trying to negotiate with the protestors and asking them to maintain peace.

The protestors, including women, raised slogans like "Jai Shree Ram", "Vande Matram" and "Khali Karao Shaheen Bagh wallo ko".

"We want the roads to be cleared. They (anti-CAA protesters) have been sitting on protest for 50 days now. It has been causing inconvenience to us. Our children have not been able to go to school because the roads are blocked," said Rekha Devi, a resident of Jasola.

Around 52 people have been detained.

They will be released shortly, police said.

Deepak Patel, a resident of Jasola, said he somehow managed to go to work after crossing the area.

"With heavy barricading, police don't allow us to enter the protest site where women have been sitting for over a month. I somehow managed to go to work crossing the area. But since yesterday, there has been strict checking and we were not allowed to pass through the stretch without showing an identity card," Patel said.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody.

ALSO READ | Puzzled but not going to give up: Shaheen Bagh protestor after firing

No one was injured in the incident.

Rekha Khanna, another protestor, said they want the road to be cleared at the earliest.

"It's been 50 days now. My husband works in Noida and my children also go to school through the same route. We want the road to be cleared at the earliest. We only came here to protest for a day and we are being asked to disperse from here. But those who are protesting at Shaheen Bagh are not even asked to vacate. At least they should open one side of the road." Khanna added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh protests anti-CAA protests Noida-Kalindi Kunj
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp