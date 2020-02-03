Home Cities Delhi

A personal tale of sustenance and survival 

From scribbling on the walls of his house tucked away in a remote village in Assam to being viewed as one of the upcoming contemporary artists today,

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From scribbling on the walls of his house tucked away in a remote village in Assam to being viewed as one of the upcoming contemporary artists today, artist Kingson Swargiary, 35, has had quite a journey. Swargiary, who has an ongoing solo show, Ye Meri Roti Hai, at the India Habitat Centre, speaks to us about his work and more.

Through his current showcasing, Swargiary tries to comprehend the root cause for every human action. “The crucial element for human beings is survival, so to be powerful enough to survive, people fight over food, land, political power and so on. This is the case ever since the existence of mankind, and this is exactly what I’m trying to portray. Everything we do, we do it in search of peace, joy and freedom,” says the artist.  For a long time, Swargiary couldn’t comprehend why people migrate in search of work and a successful career. “But when I too found myself running behind my career, I understood that all humans need is to survive and survive in comfort,” the artist said, which gave him the idea of sustenance, upon which he based this entire show.

What he still can’t comprehend is sticking to drawing techniques, which he compares to being forced to eat rice and dal every day. “How mundane our life will be!” he exclaims, and adds, “So, when I want to talk about elements like peace, joy and freedom, I use whites, blues and reds. Bright colours dominate my canvas with the occasional browns and dark blues for deep emotions.” 

Swargiary’s interest in art arose when he found himself wondering why people read about others in newspapers. “When I asked my father, he told me that if I too do something good and meaningful in my life, people would also want to read about me. This really inspired me. I belong to the Bodo tribe in Assam, I was born and brought up in a small village which had no electricity connection up till two-three years ago. Since there was no exposure in terms of art, I would often paint on the walls or draw on the magazines, and with time started to work on it,” shared the artist, who graduated in 2011 from Delhi

College of Art. 
The artist now to create art installations on the paintings he’s showcased at this show.
Till: February 5
At: Visual Arts Gallery, IHC

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kingson Swargiary India Habitat Centre Visual Arts Gallery
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp