Man wanted in 2019 shooting arrested by Delhi Police

Based on Pravesh's statement, a case of attempt to murder was registered but Mehra had allegedly fled to Kathmandu and then to Dubai.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police arrested a 35-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly shooting a man twice and injuring him critically in Kishangarh area of south Delhi in October 2019, three days after the two had an argument on Diwali.

On Sunday, Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kumar Singh Kushwaha told IANS: "On October 27, 2019, Mehra and his two associates Aditya and Hariya indulged in a fight with one Ishant Mehlawat in Kishangarh. At that time Ishant's cousin Pravesh managed to calm both parties down but Sanjay threatened them of dire consequences of this fight."

Kushwah said three days later, on October 31, Sanjay and the other two allegedly caught hold of Pravesh when he was returning from the gym along with his brother Prashant in Vasant Kunj. Mehra fired three rounds on the two men, two of which hit Prashant on his back and leg.

Based on Pravesh's statement, a case of attempt to murder was registered but Mehra had allegedly fled to Kathmandu and then to Dubai. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest.

Kushwaha said on Friday the police arrested him from near a school in Vasant Kunj based on a tip.

Police said Mehra had completed a hotel management course from Delhi and then went to London for advance training in hotel management.

