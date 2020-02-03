New Indo-Italian boulangerie in Delhi's' Kailash Colony

Home Cities Delhi

Chef Anjali Mohan informs that they use many imported Italian ingredients in their dishes.

(From top) Interiors of Danbro; Parsi Akuri; Chef Anjali Mohan; Quinoa Vegetarian Grilled Salad

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Since it’s getting less and less chilly, you can comfortably sit sit in the exterior section of Danbro, the new neighbourhood boulangerie and patisserie that caters to all kinds of crowd (read: elite, students and the working class). The classy black and grey hues, with cane and suede seating, checkered floor in blue and rust, polished wood wall fittings, wall décor and techno-pop songs playing in the background... create vibes for a very chic breakfast or high tea.

At this Kailash Colony outlet, the menu begins with an all-day breakfast section that has a whole range of egg options such as omelettes, poached, fried and boiled. And my pick was the scrambled Parsi Akuri. It is quite similar to the Anda Bhurji made in Indian households, the only difference is that Akuri is not too dry as the bhurji. Served with pav, it’s made using onions and tomatoes. It’s not spicy if you are someone who likes simple.

Chef Anjali Mohan informs that they use many imported Italian ingredients in their dishes. “Apart from that, here we’ve tried to offer a niche product at nominal pricing. We’ve also tweaked the dishes a bit to suit the Indian palette.” Stuffed Mushroom Caps is the perfect case in point. Crispy on the outside with an inside packed with melting mozarella cheese, was the highlight. The innermost layer of the tiny caps is filled with a paste of chillies and beetroot, that leaves you wanting for more.

A whole selection of pizzas to pastas to soups and salads can be coupled with choicest mojitos, teas, smoothies and coffees. While the high tea menu includes scones, muffins and bagel, Quinoa Vegetarian Grilled Salad is an interesting choice among the salads. Containing quinoa, of course, and assorted mushroom, bell pepper, zucchini, broccoli and lettuce, it’s sprinkled with lemon vinaigrette that’s sure to brighten up your day.

Paneer Makhani Burrito is the only one that is a full-blown fusion. It has rice, jalapenos, lettuce, paneer makhani, and pickle gravy. These diverse ingredients lend it a tangy taste. “Amidst almost everything Italian on the menu, this fusion item is a complete comfort food,” informs Mohan. Additionally, there are nearly 40 varieties of breads such as ciabatta, baguette, chia seed, multigrain bread, focaccia bun to try. I only tried the pita bread, which, disappointingly wasn’t as soft as it should’ve been. However, Chef Mohan says that the bases and bakery items are prepared everyday at their central kitchen in Wazirabad. “After 8:00pm, the breads are sold at discounted rates, and the remaining stock is turned into bread crumbs and is also used for sandwiches.”Till now, the menu is eggitarian, but within a month, a wider range of non-vegetarian foods is on the cards, as the establishment is busy experimenting with new dishes. 

From: 8:00am to 11:00pm 
Meal for two: Rs 800 + taxes 
At: A-20, Kailash Colony

