Put Kejriwal behind bars if he is terrorist: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly calling Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday challenged the saffron party to put the Delhi Chief Minister behind the bars if he is "anti-national".

Speaking to the media here, Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said every other day, "a new BJP leader comes out and calls Kejriwal terrorist".

"As the elections are approaching and the AAP is heading towards victory, the BJP leaders are making objectionable remarks," Singh said.

He said a BJP MP called Kejriwal a "terrorist'', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called his Delhi counterpart "monkey", and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the AAP national convenor has "connection" with Pakistan.

"Now, (Union Minister) Prakash Javedkar called him a terrorist. How can a Central Minister be allowed to use such a language? I challenge the BJP to put him (Kejriwal) behind the bars if he is a terrorist."

"Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist... you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself said you are an anarchist, there is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," Javadekar said earlier on Monday, addressing the media here.