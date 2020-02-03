Tension in Delhi ahead of PM Modi's rally as miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red scooty.

No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and others gather outside Jamia Nagar Police station. An incident of firing near gate number 5 of the university, by two scootey-borne unidentified people, was reported earlier tonight. No injuries were reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/XDlgqxmBQK — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

"Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no.1532 or 1534," the statement said.

Police said they were verifying the JCC's claims. Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm.

"We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said.

"We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.

The Delhi Police has also registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident.

ACP Jagdish Yadav said, "Statements have been recorded. On their basis, FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307/34 and Section 27 of the Arms Act."

He said that a team will go to the spot and collect the CCTV footage from gate number five and seven.

"Further details which will come out will be included in the FIR. Action will be taken," the ACP said.

A statement was made by an eyewitness in the FIR saying, "On Sunday, at around 11:30 pm, at gate number seven, two people in a two-wheeler were approaching towards the Jamia University. The person on the pillion seat stood up and shot a bullet. They later escaped towards Holy Family Hospital."

The firing incident was reported near gate number five at the university following which people including some students of the varsity gathered outside the Jamia Nagar police station.

They returned from the Jamia Nagar police station after their complaint was registered.

#WATCH Delhi: People gather in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate no.5 of the university. 2 scooty-borne unidentified people had fired bullets at the spot. SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/EKlxQPBVum — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week. On Thursday, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air in Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar. No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident on Sunday night triggered panic in the area. A police vehicle had reached the spot after the incident but was chased away by angry students.

Hundreds of students and locals gathered outside the university. Many raised slogans against the Delhi Police.

They also staged a dharna outside the Jamia Nagar police station. Shezad Ahmed, a JMI student and resident of Zakir Nagar, said they were not even allowed to protest peacefully.

"We are not going to be deterred by such incidents. We will continue with our protest," he added.