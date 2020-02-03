The new toy store-y in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After successful store launches in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Pune last year, Tablez, the leading organised retail group has launched its first store of global retail toy brand Toys“R”Us in Delhi, at Vegas Mall. This marks the thirteenth store of Toys”R”Us in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, said, “It is exciting to open our first store in the national capital Delhi, a cosmopolitan city with a vibrant culture and people. At Toys“R”Us, I am sure children and adults alike will experience a sense of discovery, unlike any other toy store they have been to. The youthfulness of the brand mirrors the vibe and vitality of the young population, and we are positive the store will enjoy a great reception here.”

“We are keen to enhance the retail experience, and offer a wider range of quality products through our stores across India. We believe there is plenty of opportunity for us to grow further and expand in India, including the Tier 2 and 3 cities.” he added.

The store offers a full range of toys for children aged three to 11 years. It has a dedicated section for each category of toys, with an extensive assortment ranging from a diecast car to flying drones to doll houses. A variety of games and toys like Nerf blasters, Lego blocks, Rubik cubes, along with youth basketball and football gear are also available. Furthermore, children can discover instructive toys, arts and craft books, riddle games and other recreational acticvities in their learning class area.

The store is also home to Babies“R”Us, the quintessential stop for expecting, as well as new, parents, and it offers a full range of products from diapers, food, wipes, and almost everything a parent needs to nurture infants. It also offers a unique in-house program, Geoffrey’s Birthday Club, an enrolment concept offering kids a unique experience in their birthday month. The Club features special birthday parties, attractive offers, games, cake cutting, and other activities, providing for a fun time for kids of all ages and sizes.